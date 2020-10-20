Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.92. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

