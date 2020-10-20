Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RTOKY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.12 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

