Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Scor stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.16. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, analysts predict that Scor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Analyst Recommendations for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

