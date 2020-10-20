Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.59.

NYSE SOI opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 741,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 113,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

