Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TNK. Bank of America lowered Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities lowered Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

TNK opened at $10.42 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $350.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 271.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.