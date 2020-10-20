Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

RLGY opened at $10.52 on Friday. Realogy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in Realogy by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Realogy by 1,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 839,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Realogy by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,628,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.