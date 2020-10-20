REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.57.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.44 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,677,000 after purchasing an additional 89,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,514 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 316,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.