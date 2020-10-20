Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.