South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

