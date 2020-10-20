Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.54, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,928 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,674,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

