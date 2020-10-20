Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Obseva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Obseva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Obseva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.59.

OBSV stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Obseva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Obseva will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Obseva during the second quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Obseva by 345.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Obseva during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Obseva by 23.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

