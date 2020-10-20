Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

SMMCF stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

