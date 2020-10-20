FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAA. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 24.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

