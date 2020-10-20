FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Issued By Wedbush

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skechers USA in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. 140166 boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.11. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $63,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

