Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.77.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.26.

NYSE:VMC opened at $145.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

