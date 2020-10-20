FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.78.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

