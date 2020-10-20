Brokers Issue Forecasts for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$37.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

