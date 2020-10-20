Brokers Issue Forecasts for Assurant, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2020 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $121.79 on Monday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 31.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,926,000 after purchasing an additional 677,872 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 17.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 864,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,005,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 543,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

