Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

WFC stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

