Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HKMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HKMPF opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

