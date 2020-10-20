Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) to “Buy”

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

