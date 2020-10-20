Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLFDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

HLFDY opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $614.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

