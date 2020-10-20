International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. Equities analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 221,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,702.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock valued at $65,390,070. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

