Analyzing Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) & Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Infinity Energy Resources and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 27.45%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Energy Resources N/A -14.55% -1,445.19% Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A $1.85 million N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Infinity Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Summary

Valaris beats Infinity Energy Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

