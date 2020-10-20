Head-To-Head Survey: Intellicheck (IDN) & Its Peers

Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intellicheck to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -12.22% -8.36% -7.12% Intellicheck Competitors -40.70% -6,759.41% -5.27%

Intellicheck has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck’s rivals have a beta of -6.06, indicating that their average share price is 706% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $7.66 million -$2.55 million -44.06 Intellicheck Competitors $1.95 billion $394.33 million 0.28

Intellicheck’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intellicheck and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intellicheck Competitors 2656 11500 20092 1078 2.55

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Intellicheck’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Intellicheck rivals beat Intellicheck on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. The company also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; PORT ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

