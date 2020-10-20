Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EMA. Credit Suisse Group lowered Emera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB lowered Emera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.50.

Emera stock opened at C$56.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. Emera has a 52 week low of C$42.12 and a 52 week high of C$60.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0102463 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.637 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

