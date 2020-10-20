Head-To-Head Survey: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & Shoal Games (NYSE:SGLDF)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Shoal Games’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.11 $17.23 million ($3.72) -18.02 Shoal Games $110,000.00 225.71 -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Shoal Games.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Shoal Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.14%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Shoal Games.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Shoal Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Shoal Games -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Shoal Games on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

Shoal Games Company Profile

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

