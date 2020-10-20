ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) versus Fuse Science (NASDAQ:DROP) Head-To-Head Analysis

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -11.75% -5.89% -4.30% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ImmuCell and Fuse Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $13.72 million 3.12 -$1.30 million ($0.19) -31.26 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fuse Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmuCell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ImmuCell and Fuse Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

ImmuCell currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.69%. Given ImmuCell’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Fuse Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

