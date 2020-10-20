Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) & Jason Industries (NYSE:JASNQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.0% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oil-Dri Co. of America and Jason Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Co. of America 5.83% 11.86% 8.01% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Jason Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Co. of America $277.02 million 0.98 $12.61 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Jason Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

