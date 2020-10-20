Head-To-Head Analysis: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) versus Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Oil and ConocoPhillips’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.36 $1.66 billion $1.66 7.52 ConocoPhillips $36.67 billion 0.96 $7.19 billion $3.59 9.11

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil. Imperial Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and ConocoPhillips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60% ConocoPhillips 8.49% 3.72% 1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Oil and ConocoPhillips, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A ConocoPhillips 0 4 19 1 2.88

ConocoPhillips has a consensus price target of $53.96, suggesting a potential upside of 65.00%. Given ConocoPhillips’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Imperial Oil.

Dividends

Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConocoPhillips pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Imperial Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Imperial Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Imperial Oil on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

