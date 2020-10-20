Head-To-Head Contrast: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 21.24% 7.84% 1.07% Bank First 25.85% 12.27% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 2.51 $238.21 million $1.45 9.74 Bank First $101.80 million 4.66 $26.69 million $3.87 15.84

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Old National Bancorp and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Bank First.

Volatility and Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank First beats Old National Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 192 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

