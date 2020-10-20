Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

