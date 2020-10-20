Critical Contrast: Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) versus Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Contura Energy and Natural Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natural Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Contura Energy currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.42%. Natural Resource Partners has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Contura Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Natural Resource Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Contura Energy and Natural Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -2.83 Natural Resource Partners $263.93 million 0.57 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

Natural Resource Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Contura Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Natural Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30% Natural Resource Partners -107.88% -20.67% -6.38%

Summary

Contura Energy beats Natural Resource Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

