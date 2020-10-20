Analyzing International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) and DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) and DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get International Zeolite alerts:

This table compares International Zeolite and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Zeolite -92.07% -217.91% -19.21% DEUTSCHE POST A/S 3.51% 16.13% 4.32%

This table compares International Zeolite and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Zeolite $460,000.00 4.14 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A DEUTSCHE POST A/S $70.95 billion 0.84 $2.94 billion $2.34 20.65

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for International Zeolite and DEUTSCHE POST A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A DEUTSCHE POST A/S 0 5 8 0 2.62

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.22%. Given DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DEUTSCHE POST A/S is more favorable than International Zeolite.

Risk & Volatility

International Zeolite has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DEUTSCHE POST A/S beats International Zeolite on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural and value-added zeolite for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial/commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers. It has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and five mineral claims near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering an area of 948.935 hectares in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.