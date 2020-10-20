Head-To-Head Contrast: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) versus Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -571.20% -62.20% -32.69% Sutro Biopharma -43.34% -53.40% -34.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 68.60 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -6.18 Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 10.02 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -4.91

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harpoon Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 6 0 2.86

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 97.48%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 57.45%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Sutro Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

