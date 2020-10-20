Comparing The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) & A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (NASDAQ:AMKBY)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of The Bank of Princeton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Bank of Princeton and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Princeton 0 2 0 0 2.00 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 0 7 0 2.40

The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Given The Bank of Princeton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Bank of Princeton is more favorable than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Princeton and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Princeton N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2.76% 3.55% 1.84%

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of Princeton has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Bank of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Bank of Princeton pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Princeton has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of Princeton and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Princeton $63.10 million 2.15 $10.41 million $1.54 13.02 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $38.89 billion 0.89 -$84.00 million $0.12 69.50

The Bank of Princeton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S. The Bank of Princeton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit and credit cards; and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, savings bonds redemption, bank-by-mail, online and automated telephone banking, Internet banking, payroll-related services, and merchant credit card processing services. It operates 21 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean, Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington counties in New Jersey, and additional areas in portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands. Its Logistics and Services segment offers freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services under Damco, Maersk Line, Safmarine, and Sealand Â- A Maersk Company brands; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals and Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; trading and sale of bunker oil; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

