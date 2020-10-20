PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

