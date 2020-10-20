Genuine Parts (GPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPC opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Argus increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

