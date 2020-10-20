ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Analysts expect ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. ICL Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. ValuEngine raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of ICL opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,965,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,236,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 850,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 222,664 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

