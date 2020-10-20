Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of INN opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $545.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.06. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

