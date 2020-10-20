Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.39. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 286.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

