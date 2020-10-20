$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. Ingersoll-Rand posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

IR opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,144,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

