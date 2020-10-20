Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.54). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HT opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

