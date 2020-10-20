Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPI. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 97.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 742,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,902 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

