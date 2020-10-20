First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $668.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.49. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

