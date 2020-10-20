Ecolab (ECL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $201.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.