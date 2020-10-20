Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Grows By 18.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 17,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,079 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

