Websafety Inc (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Websafety Inc (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBSI opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Websafety has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Websafety

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Websafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Websafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mastech Digital versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast
Mastech Digital versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast
Comparing Cronos Group & Its Peers
Comparing Cronos Group & Its Peers
New Fortress Energy versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review
New Fortress Energy versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review
ICL Group Ltd. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
ICL Group Ltd. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc to Announce -$0.12 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc to Announce -$0.12 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report