Websafety Inc (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Websafety Inc (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBSI opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Websafety has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

