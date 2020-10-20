Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Drops By 12.5%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Air T stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.27. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

