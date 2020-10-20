AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

